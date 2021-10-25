Corsicana sophomore Sam Hatten is the Daily Sun's JV Player of the Week following the shared honor by the Tiger OL.
The Tigers lost a close one at home last Wednesday, playing on a short week of preparation. The game was a tight score of 6-8 for most of the game until North Forney was able to score once more with just over a minute to go in the game, making it 6-16,
The Tigers fought hard all night and were led by Hatten, a defensive back who made two interceptions and even played some WR, catching a long fade down the home sideline just before the halftime.
