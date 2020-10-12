Due to COVID-19 concerns, athletic directors in District 10-2A DII decided to revise the remaining district football schedule.
Instead of playing three games to complete the season, Frost will play only two games and end the season early on Monday, Oct. 26. There will be no more games played on Friday night, and the remaining games will begin at 7 p.m.
Frost's home game against Mart originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, has been cancelled.
Frost's next game will be at Chilton on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The Polar Bears' final regular season game will be at home against Hubbard on Monday, Oct. 26.
Frost's new schedule
Oct 21 (Wednesday): Frost at Chilton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 (Monday: Hubbard at Frost, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.