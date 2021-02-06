AP File Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Texas Rangers' shortstop Elvis Andrus, right, is seen here greeting Nelson Cruz (17) and Vladimir Guerrero (27) after Cruz's two-run home run against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning of Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Oct. 22, 2010.

Andrus and the Rangers were both soaring in the postseason then, but Elvis, the only player remaining from the Rangers' two World Series teams, was traded to Oakland Saturday, ending a memorable 12-year career with Texas, where he was a huge fan favorite.