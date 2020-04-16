Editor's note: Daily Sun photographer Ron Farmer has taken literally thousands of photos for the paper, covering everything from fires to drug busts to high-speed police chases at 2 in the morning to capturing memorable moments in the every day lives of the folks who live and work in the Golden Circle.
And of course Ron has been on every football and soccer field, every baseball and softball diamond and basketball and volleyball court, taking countless photos from every angle of every sport from track & field events to last spring's sendoffs for the Tiger baseball team that made it to the state tournament.
During these impossible times of the Covid-19 pandemic when there are no sporting events taking place we have decided to feature a recent Ron Farmer sports photo in every edition of the Daily Sun, and Ron will be choosing the photos. We call them Farmer's Favorites.
We hope our readers and sports fans will enjoy this feature.
Today's photos are of Price Field. It was a month ago when the Tigers played their final game on March 14 before their season was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Tigers, who went to the state semifinals last spring, brought back a strong team, which would have opened District 14-5A play on March 17 against Ennis at Price. If the season hadn't been stopped, the Tigers would be in the stretch run of district play right now and most likely headed for another run in the playoffs.
Ron drove out to Price Field earlier this week and took some photos of the Tigers' ball park, which is empty and silent, and a cold reminder of the times we live in today.
