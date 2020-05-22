Editor's note: Daily Sun photographer Ron Farmer has taken literally thousands of photos for the paper, covering everything from fires to drug busts to high-speed police chases at 2 in the morning to capturing memorable moments in the every day lives of the folks who live and work in the Golden Circle.
And of course Ron has been on every football and soccer field, every baseball and softball diamond and basketball and volleyball court, taking countless photos from every angle of every sport from track & field events to last spring's sendoffs for the Tiger baseball team that made it to the state tournament.
During these impossible times of the Covid-19 pandemic when there are no sporting events taking place we have decided to feature a recent Ron Farmer sports photo in every edition of the Daily Sun, and Ron will be choosing the photos. We're calling them Farmer's Favorites.
We hope our readers and sports fans will enjoy this feature.
Today's photo is from a Navarro softball game and shows Navarro outfielder and Corsicana High School grad Madison Pond firing in a throw to the infield.
