Mildred at Kerens
7:30 p.m., Friday
At A.G. Godley Field, KerensRecords: Class 3A DII Mildred 1-1, 0-0 in District 7-3A. Class 2A DI Kerens 1-1, 0-0 in District 7-2A
Players to Watch: Mildred: RB/DB Bishop Harris, WR/DB Ozzy Monctezuma, OL/LB Kain Holliman, DL Tyrone Williams; Kerens: QB Brayden May, RB Demarya Baxter, WR Jarod Brackens
Update: The Mildred Eagles cross Richland-Chambers Lake to take on rival Kerens Bobcats, Friday night in Kerens. The Eagles are coming off an 18-16 win over Cayuga that saw the Eagle defense shutout the Wildcats in the second half while the offense overcame penalties (Mildred had 12 penalties while Cayuga had 14) and a good scheme by Cayuga to win.
Bishop Harris paced the Eagles with 226 yards on 20 carries scoring all 3 touchdowns. Daniel Ayers rushed for 73 yards while passing for 82 yards.
The Eagle defense played outstanding at all levels with Jordyn Jones, Austin Wing, Tyrone Williams, and Cody Hayes standing out. The Eagles kept the Wildcats from effectively moving all night.
The Kerens Bobcats struggled last week in a 20-0 loss to Blooming Grove and look to get back on track against the Eagles. The Bobcats are led by QB Brayden May. May came out throwing against Meridian in their season opener throwing for 81 yards including a nice 25 yard pass to Damarya Baxter who rushed for 51 yards and was the leading receiver with 43 yards against Meridian. Josh Brown led the team with 82 yard rushing against Meridian. The Bobcats struggled last week against Blooming Grove and were able to get anything going.
The Bobcats are improved and are expecting to compete against Cayuga and Marlin for the playoffs.
Rivalry games are always interesting, and both these teams have something to prove. The two schools are separated by less than 20 miles and these kids know each other competing with and against each other from peewee football on up. Games like these are what makes Friday Night Football in Texas special.
Since renewing their rivalry in 2014, the Eagles lead the series 4-2 and have won two out of the last three games.
