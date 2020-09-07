West Trojans vs. Blooming Grove Lions
7:30 p.m. Friday
Lion Stadium-Blooming Grove
Records: 7-3A DI West 1-1, 7-3A DII Blooming Grove 2-0
Players to Watch: West Trojans: RB Trey Janek, QB Landen Edwards, JB Joseph Pendleton, SS Anthony McGlothern. Blooming Grove Lions: WR/DL Carter Grant, HB/LB Trent Nicholson, OL/DL Mason Crocker, OL/DL David Mirafuentes.
Last Week: West defeated Western Hills 59-7, Blooming Grove defeated Kerens 20-0
Update: The West Trojans, under the leadership of head coach David Woodward, rebounded in a big way last week with a very impressive win over Western Hills. That followed an opening season loss to Lexington by a 25-14 score. West returns 9 offensive starters and 10 defensive starters from last years Bi-District finalist team. The Trojans are led on offense by running back Trey Janek and on defense by linebacker Joseph Pendleton.
The Blooming Grove Lions, under the guidance of head coach Ervin Chandler, come off an impressive shutout over Kerens. The Bobcats managed only 47 yards of total offense during the game as the Lions defense made life difficult for the Bobcats offense. Defensive end Carter Grant returned an interception for a score in the first quarter. That followed a touchdown run by quarterback Kelton Bell and a conversion pass from Bubba Beacom to Bryson Fisher and the Lions never looked back. A late touchdown run by Beacom sealed the deal for the Lions.
The Lion’s offense had their struggles though. Numerous penalties kept killing drives and forcing Lion punts. Beacom led the Lion rushing attack with 77 yards on 13 carries. Timmy Hamilton added another 63 on 9 carries. Bell finished with 30 yards on 9 carries and completed 4 of 7 passes for 59 yards. Hamilton completed 2 of 3 passes for 14 yards. Josh Glasco was the leading receiver for the Lions as he hauled in 2 catches for 40 yards.
“We still have a lot of work to do on offense. We kept putting ourselves in bad situations, mainly due to the penalties. We have to find some consistency on that side of the ball. Defensively, we played lights out. We are swarming to the ball as a unit and it is paying off in a big way,” summed up Chandler.
