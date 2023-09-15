GC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE for 9-29
Friday
Seguin at Tigers -- 7 p.m.
Kerens at Itasca -- 7 p.m.
Scurry-Rosser at Rice -- 7:30 p.m.
Hico at Frost -- 7 p.m.
Blooming Grove, Mildred and Dawson all have byes.
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 15, 2023 @ 6:06 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.