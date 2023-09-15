Chris Martinez pitches the ball to Darelle Smith

Daily Sun File Photo/Paul Borsellino

Chris Martinez pitches the ball to Darelle Smith

GC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE for 9-29

Friday

Seguin at Tigers -- 7 p.m.

Kerens at Itasca -- 7 p.m.

Scurry-Rosser at Rice -- 7:30 p.m.

Hico at Frost -- 7 p.m.

Blooming Grove, Mildred and Dawson all have byes.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you