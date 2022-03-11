Taymont Lindsey, a former Kerens High School star on the court, is playing for Manhattan Christian College in the NCCAA Final Four at Joplin, Mo. this weekend.
Lindsey, who was the district and Golden Circle Offensive Player of the Year for three seasons in a row at Kerens, scored 17 points in MCC's 81-73 victory over Bob Jones University Thursday night that sent the Thunder into the semifinals. Lindsey was named the Motivational Player of the Game in the win over Bob Jones.
Lindsey, an electric point guard who was a joy to watch at Kerens, has brought his lightning-quick style of play to the NCCAA, where he has emerged. The Thunder (23-8) will play Campbellsville University at 8 p.m. Friday with a chance to advance and move on to the NCCAA title game Saturday.
