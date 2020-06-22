Austin Faith, who pitched for Navarro in 2017-2018, has signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets, ending a personal grind for the talented right-hander.
"It's been the most heart-aching, up-and-down roller coaster you'll ever have to go through," Faith told the Beaumont Enterprise after he found out the Mets wanted him. "Getting past this step is the biggest weight off the shoulders I could ever feel."
The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets both had interest in Faith, a 6-6 right-hander. Faith was the ace of the staff at Navarro for two years, and had a career 3.48 ERA with the Bulldogs. He had a tremendous season in 2017, going 7-0 in conference play and 8-2 overall. He signed with Lamar after his two-year career with the Bulldogs.
Faith, who pitched four games for Lamar before the season was canceled in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, finally heard the news last week that he was going to get the opportunity to pitch in a big league club's organization.
MLB's shortened draft of only five rounds was altered this year because of the pandemic and clubs were allowed to sign unlimited minor league free agents with bonuses up to $20,000.
That signing period began last week and after two days, Faith received the phone call he had been waiting on all his life.
"It went from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs," Faith said.
