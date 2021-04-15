FROST -- March was National Athletic Training Month. The National Athletic Training Association uses the occasion to promote awareness about the work of athletic trainers.
Frost Athletic Director Randy Fulton and his coaching staff used the month to recognize a key Polar Bears personnel member – Athletic Trainer Maria Sequeira.
She is an Iowa native and recently earned her bachelor’s degree from Winona State. She is a graduate student at Baylor and serving an internship with Southwest Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics. Several interns at Southwest support smaller – primarily rural – schools throughout central Texas.
Sequeira evaluates player injuries and provides treatment. Based on the severity of the injury, she may have a player removed from a game and recommend for further medical evaluation. She said, "The hardest part of my job is holding someone out of the sport that they love and the game that they worked so hard throughout the week. Telling them that they can't play the rest of the game or the rest of the season and seeing their once joy-filled eyes turn to sadness, breaks my heart. My role to keep them safe while playing sports is something that I am so passionate about."
The most enjoyable part of her job is celebrating with the team when the Bears win. Sequeira has provided treatment pre-game, during the game, post-game and at practices for every Frost sport: Volleyball, cross-country, football, basketball, tennis, track, softball, and baseball. Besides high school athletes, she also helps junior high athletes, too.
She diagnoses, treats, and rehabilitates injuries. She also plans and executes injury prevention programs to coordinating and executing injury treatments including concussion protocols and more. Recently, of course, she has helped the Frost athletic department establish COVID-10 protocols.
Like other athletic trainers, Sequeria abides by federal HIPAA and FERPA laws, and is recognized as an allied health care professional by the American Medical Association, Health Resources Services Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services.
