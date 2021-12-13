Frost's Kyra Cerda a multi-sport star for the Lady Polar Bears, signed a letter of intent to accept a volleyball scholarship to Texas Weselyan University.
Cerda is one of the most talented and versatile athletes and in the Golden Circle and excels in the classroom as well.
Cerda was named the district Co-MVP in volleyball after putting up impressive numbers throughout the season -- on and off the court as she also was named to the All-District Academic Team and the THSCA All-State Academic Team.
Cerda, a multi-sport senior, led Frost with 298 kills, 233 digs, 82 aces, 45 assists, 31 blocks, and 419 serve-receives.
