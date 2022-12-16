FROST -- Frost Athletic Director and head football coach Phillip Gibson has been selected to coach in the All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium Thursday.
This will be Gibson's fourth time to be the Offensive Coordinator for the All-American Bowl, which consists of the top high school football players and coaches around the United States and his third game to coach in at AT&T Stadium.
Gibson has coached multiple USA Football World Championships and All-American Bowl games.
"I'm excited about the opportunity to coach again in the All-American bowl with some of the top players," Gibson said. "It's a great opportunity to make an impact on the game, develop relationships with players and coaches.
"There's nothing more special than coaching in the best stadium in the world," he said. "This annual game has produced thousands of college and NFL players. A few players that have played in the game are Cam Newton, Eli Manning, Lamar Jackson, Greg Olson, Dez Bryant and Saquon Barkley."
