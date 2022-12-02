No introductions needed.
That may be the best bumper sticker for the two teams that have landed in this year's Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl at noon on Saturday at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
This will be the 18th time that Texas A&M Kingsville and East Central University have met, going back to that first game in 1941 and includes a nice rivalry from their days in the Lone Star Conference, where they played from 1996 through 2011.
They're together again.
If you follow the history of the Heritage Bowl you know this annual game usually produces tight, exciting games, and if you look at A&M Kingsville's Javelinas (7-4) and East Central's Tigers (8-3) you see a couple of teams looking in the mirror.
Just look at those offenses: TMUK is averaging 380.9 yards a game and ECU is just a tad better at 381.1.
Toneil Carter, 6-0, 200-pound grad running back from Houston (Langham Creek), leads the Javelina rushing game with 80.8 yards a game and 5.9 yards a carry. He has seven rushing touchdowns.
ECU's Nomier Herod, 5-10, 190- pound sophomore running back from Teague, leads the Tigers rushing game with 80.8 yards a game and 5.4 yards a carry. He has nine touchdowns.
It would be difficult to fine two opposing running backs in any college game with identical -- 80.8 rushing yards a game -- numbers. Go figure. And both end up at Tiger Field.
Somebody call Ripleys!
There's more: Javelina QB Jacob Cavazos, 5-11, 180- pound sophomore from Weslaco, has completed 182 of 305 (.597 pct.) passes for 192.6 yards a game. He has thrown for 15 touchdowns and has had eight intercepted.
Tiger QB Kenny Hrncir, 6-0, 195-pound junior from Needville, has completed 204 of 340 (.600 pct.) passes for 219.0 yards a game. He has thrown for 18 touchdowns and has seven interceptions.
Completion percentage: .600 to .597, TDs: 18-15, Interceptions 8-7. Close, tight, down-to-the wire stats -- the kind of stats that sit up and talk.
Sure feels like a "I hit you last game," the kind where teams swap touchdowns all day and the last man standing (the team with the ball) wins the game.
Odds are these two teams are going to put the fun in the Fun Town RV bowl. Both are excited to be in Corsicana.
"We're beyond excited for our student-athletes, coaches, band, cheerleaders, and everyone in our community to come down to Corsicana and enjoy what looks to be a great football game." ECU interim athletic director Matt Cole said. "We are pleased to play a team such as Texas A&M Kingsville and plan on making it a great event."
The Javelinas, who have a 14-3 record against ECU, including winning the last three meetings, have had a lot of bowl game success. This will mark the first postseason appearance under coach Mike Salinas.
They celebrated when they heard the news they were coming to Corsicana.
"I'm just excited that our kids get another opportunity to play again," said Salinas following the announcement. "I know they were in limbo, wondering if we'd get a call and is thankful for the opportunity that the Heritage Bowl provided for us to go out and compete one more time."
It could be a thriller with a classic ending, and if these two teams produce that kind of game, by the time it ends you can bet there will be "No introductions needed."
