If you're planning on going to this year's Heritage Bowl plan on staying till the end.
Corsicana's college bowl game is back, and it comes with the promise of a pair of wide-open offenses that can light up the scoreboard and produce a possible wild finish.
Saturday's 2021 Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl returns at Tiger Field with a noon kickoff at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, pitting Oklahoma Baptist against UT Permian, a couple of teams that have the potential of producing a ton of points and possibly the best Heritage Bowl to date.
UT Permian Basin (5-5) posted the most points in a game by a Lone Star Conference team this fall in a 75-0 non-conference win over Lincoln (Calif.), while Oklahoma Baptist University (7-4) of the Great American Conference had six games of 40 or more points, including four of five down the stretch, all in victories.
The OBU Bison have an explosive offense that features the best offensive trio in the nation, Preston Haire, Keilahn Harris and Josh Cornell.
The threesome has combined for 2,085 yards and 31 touchdowns this season. That is the most receiving touchdowns by a pair of wideouts in Division II, by far. They were unstoppable in the regular season, breaking school and conference records week after week.
Haire is coming off an outstanding regular season where he threw for 3,175 yards and produces 42 touchdowns (40 passing, 2 rushing). He tied Kevin Rogers' GAC record for most total touchdowns (42) in a season and is two touchdowns away from succeeding Rogers for most passing touchdowns (41) in a single season.
Haire is 33 completions away from breaking the GAC single-season record (322) and 15 away from eclipsing Barrett Renner's (SAU, '14-18') all-time conference passing completion record (1,048). He has thrown for six touchdowns three times this season, which is tied for the second-most in a single game in GAC history.
Nationally, Haire is fourth for passing touchdowns (40), fifth in completions (290) and sixth for completion percentage (66.7%).
Harris and Cornell are the first pair of receivers in Bison history to record 1,000 yards in the same season. Harris joins the company of his teammate, Cornell, as the only players in OBU history to eclipse the millennium mark in a single season. They were the only pair of wideouts in the conference to reach 1,000 yards and score at least 15 touchdowns each this season. The next closest duo totaled 2,267 and 19 touchdowns.
Harris has been a huge surprise, racking up single-season school records for yards (1,067), touchdowns (16), and receptions (87). Harris now has 1,443 receiving yards, 111 receptions, and 20 total touchdowns (19 rec/1 KR) in his Bison career. He ranked second in the GAC for receptions and touchdowns. Nationally, he was fourth in total receptions and tied for third in touchdowns.
Cornell recorded 1,018 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 76 receptions. He surpassed his school records for most receptions (74), touchdowns (10), and yards (1,054) in a single season. He's from Allen High School's powerhouse football program and he's the all-time OBU leader for receptions (168), yards (2,250), and touchdowns (27). He also ranks fifth in the conference record books for career receiving touchdowns.
UTPB's Falcons are led by quarterback Clayton Roberts, who has thrown for 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns, and three receivers -- MJ Link (42 receptions for 620 yards and eight touchdowns), Kobe Robinson (39 receptions for 485 yards and a touchdown) and Jordan Smart (39 receptions for 449 yards and seven TDs).
The most combined points scored in a Heritage Bowl is 69, but don't be surprised if that's left in the wake of Saturday's showdown, which will once again be broadcast to households across the United States by Princeton Media.
The weather looks great and the forecast is for a memorable "Shootout" with two electric offenses in what could be the most entertaining game since the Heritage Bowl began
