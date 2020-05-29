Corsicana High's Gabe Gilfillan has been nominated for Gatorade's Player of the Year in track & field in Texas.
Gilfillan, who had his season canceled after just two meets because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the top high school pole vaulter in the nation, and was ranked No. 1 in the country this spring. Gilfillan also was the No. 1 high school pole vaulter in the nation during the indoor track & field season over the winter.
"This is a great honor," said Corsicana boys track & field coach Wayne Braziel, who has watched Gilfillan improve dramatically in his career at CHS. "I'm excited for him. He's such a great kid and he has worked so hard. He has put so much time and effort into it.
"He has put in the work, and his family has really supported him. He couldn't wait for his senior season to begin, and then it ended right away. This (being honored by Gatorade) will help take some of the pain out of that."
Gilfillan finished fifth in the Class 5A state meet as a junior, and came back more determined than ever and finished the indoor season as the No. 1 high school pole vaulter in the nation, and then in two meets this spring he vaulted 17-feet, which was the best vault in the country.
"He was No. 1 in the country. He really put Corsicana on the map," Braziel said. "He cleared 17 feet in his second meet and had two more months before the state track meet to improve on that. There's no telling what he would have ended up with if would have had a season."
Gilfillan has accepted a track & field scholarship to Stephen F. Austin, where his older brother Gil vaulted. Gil was one of the top pole vaulters in the nation and was the state runner-up for Corsicana as a junior and senior.
Gatorade bases its nomination and award on three criteria: athletics, academics and character. Gilfillan excels in every category. He is an honor student who has a 3.7 GPA and is known for his outstanding character as well as his tremendous work ethic and discipline.
"He is an outstanding student and has great character," said Corsicana Athletic Director. "He's a fine young man. We are all very proud of him."
