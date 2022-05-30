WACO -- The 14th annual FCA Victory Bowl football game will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Waco ISD Stadium and as usual several athletes from the Golden Circle have been selected to play in the All-Star games that include basketball, volleyball, softball, baseball and the Victory Bowl football game.
Corsicana's Chris Degrate, Jesus Mendoza and Jabril Douglas will play for the Blue football team along with Blooming Grove's Bryson Fisher and Levi Hopper and Rice's Ethan Gray, Adrian Santoyo and Zack Myers.
The Red team roster includes Dawson's Hunter Boatright, Hubbard's Daniel Torres and Frost's Levi Fuller and Gustavo Ibarra.
Corsicana's Zane Petty will pitch for the Blue team and Corsicana's catcher Aiden Morehouse will be behind the plate for the Blue. Hubbard ace Shelby Noppeney will pitch on the Red team in the FCA All-Star baseball game Friday.
Corsicana catcher Brinly Burke will play for the Blue along with Kerens shortstop Kenadee Lynch and Blooming Grove's only senor, Kinley Skains, will play in the Red team's outfield in Friday's FCA Softball game. The baseball and softball games will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Mildred's Cody Hayes will play for the Blue boys basketball team and Mildred's Kenli Dalton and Rice's Alyssa Claxon will play for the Blue girls basketball team. The inaugural girls basketball game will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday and the first FCA boys basketball game will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Frost's Kyra Cerda will play for the Red team in the FCA volleyball game and Blooming Grove's Kamryn Brown will play for the Blue team when they meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at Waco University High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.