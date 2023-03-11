WEST - Corsicana's Tigers wrap up their final game in the West Tournament Saturday.
But they may not want to leave.
They have won their first three games at West and have a four-game winning streak going into their game vs. Village Tech Saturday.
Ryan Ainsworth, who has been a tremendous addition to the 2023 rotation, tossed a one-hit, five-inning shutout Friday, giving up a single while striking out seven and walking one in a 10-0 Mercy Rule win over Mineral Wells Friday in the West Tournament.
Ainsworth, who pitched a no-hitter earlier this season, lowered his ERA to 0.38 with another stellar performance. He has allowed just five hits and one earned run in three starts, covering 18 1/3 innings.
He also went 1-for-2 with a double and a sac fly, driving in two runs to head a list of Tigers with two or more RBIs Friday. The Tigers had nine hits and five players drove in runs.
Brydan Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, scored and drove in three runs, including a run in the first to get the Tigers on the board. Hernandez drove in two or more runs in the Tigers' five-run fourth inning.
Leadoff hitter Adrian Baston went 2-for-4, with a triple, scored twice and drove in two runs and Easton Autrey went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, doubled and drove in two runs. Brody Dobbs went 1-for-1, drove in a run, walked twice and scored three runs in the one-sided game.
Baston has been tremendous as a leadoff hitter this season. He's batting .394 and leads the team in scoring with a dozen runs. He is also a triple machine, ripping five triples this season, including three in the first two days at West, where the Tigers opened the tournament with a 5-2 win over Reisel and a 12-1 romp against Rockdale Thursday before beating Mineral Wells.
