Blooming Grove's Lions took No. 1-ranked Malakoff to the wall Tuesday before losing 4-3, but coach Aaron Ehly believed his team will grow from the tough loss and build on what has already been an incredible season in the Grove.

"We know if we can play with the No. 1 team in the state then we can play with anybody," said Ehly, whose Lions have already won 16 games this season.