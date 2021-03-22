Blooming Grove's Lions just keep crushing teams.
The Lions, who have outscored opponents 51-1 in their last five games, won their sixth in a row Friday with a 12-0 victory over Mildred at Mildred.
The Lions had a pretty good start to the district race last week, hammering Palmer 10-0 Tuesday and beating Mildred 12-0 on Friday. They're 12-3-1 for the season.
Justus Revill pitched a complete-game seven inning shutout against Mildred, allowing just two hits while striking out nine and the BG bats did the rest.
Jackson Hoover led the way, driving in five runs and Houston Rodges drove in three. Hoover went 2-for-4 with a double, scored twice and came through with two clutch hits to bring in five runs.
Rodges went 2-for-4 and scored and both of his singles were timely and brought in three runs.
Leadoff man Colton Nicholson went 1-for-2 with a double, and scored three times to set the tone for the Lions, and Macon Hurford doubled, scored and drove in a run. Grant Ecord also came through with a clutch two-run single to drive in two more runs for the Lions, who had eight hits produce a dozen runs.
