Ethan Nors, a 2020 graduate of Blooming Grove High School
and now a member of the SAGU Lions baseball team, was recently named to
the Sooner Athletic Conference All-Conference second-team as a pitcher. He
also won the Gold Glove for the best fielding pitcher in the conference.
Ethan is two-year starter on the SAGU baseball team that had its best
season in school history with at 36-14 record and a third-place finish in the SAC.
Ethan has a record of 7-3 this season with a 3.26 ERA and struck out 93 batters in 91 innings. He led the conference in innings pitched and
was third in strikeouts. He will have one more start for the season as the
Lions will compete in the National Christian College Athletic
Association tournament starting May 20-24th in Kansas City, Missouri.
Congratulations to Ethan Nors.
