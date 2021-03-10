Blooming Grove's baseball team is off to a good start and enter the Buffalo Tournament on Thursday with a 6-3-1 record.
The Lions had a strong showing in the Whitney Tournament to begin their season as Macon Hurfford threw a five-inning no-hitter to beat Groesbeck 6-0 and Justus Revill pitched a one-hitter in a 5-0 win over Bosqueville. The Lions also tied Hamilton 7-7 and lost to Whitney 9-4.
The Lions are coming off a tough 5-4 loss last Saturday to Maypearl despite another solid outing by Revill, who gave up only two earned runs over seven innings while striking out eight and not allowing a walk.
Revill went 2-for-2 and drove in a run and Grant Ecord went 1-for-3 and drove in a run. Bryson Fisher went 1-for-3, scored a run and drove in a run, and Houston Rodges went 1-for-3, scored and drove in a run for the Lions.
