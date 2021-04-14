Blooming Grove's Lions are at it again.
After suffering a tough 4-3 loss to Malakoff, the No. 1 Class 3A team in the state, the Lions bounced back this week, winning back-to-back games with two lop-sided victories.
The Lions beat Palmer 9-2 on Monday and downed rival Mildred 10-1 Tuesday night in the Grove to improve to 8-1 in District 18-3A play. They're 18-4-1 for the season and have won 12 of their last 13 games.
The Lions not only win, but they win big almost every night, and have been scoring like crazy all year. The reason? There's not an easy out in the lineup on this Lions team that hits up and down the batting order.
Just look at the way they scored against Palmer. Four players drove in two runs apiece Monday as Jackson Hoover, Colton Nicholson, Justus Revill and Mason Hurford all had two RBIs in the romp, and Houston Rodges also drove in a run.
Kelton Bell had a big night, going 3-for-3 and scoring twice and Matthew Beacom went 2-for-5 and scored a run. The Lions ran wild all night, banging out 10 hits and stealing seven bases.
Hurford went the distance to get the win on the mound. He gave up just two hits an one earned run, striking out four along the way.
They came right back the next night against Mildred and produced 10 runs on eight hits and six more stolen bases.
Revill pitched a gem, going the seven-inning distance and allowing just three hits while striking out nine without walking anyone. Revill also had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-4, scoring two runs and driving in a run.
Rodges went 1-for-2, scored and drove in two runs, and Hurford and Nicholson had big RBI hits, scored and drove in a run apiece. Beacom hit a triple and scored a run, and Hoover and Bryce Fisher had key RBIs against Mildred.
The back-to-back victories gave the Lions two-game sweeps over both Palmer, which they outscored 19-2 in two district games, and Mildred, which they outscored 22-1.
The Lions travel to Kemp on Friday to begin the stretch run. They have four games left after the Kemp game and end the regular season at Malakoff for the rematch against the Tigers on April 30.
