The Blooming Grove Lions, who had one of the best seasons in the program's history, saw their season end Saturday as Lorena won the best-of-three bi-district series at Waxahachie.
The Lions just never got anything going at the plate and lost 4-1 on Friday and 9-0 Saturday in the 3A bi-district round of the playoffs.
The Lions went 23-5-1 in the regular season, including a victory over Malakoff, the top-ranked 3A team in the state and shared a co-district 18-3A title with Malakoff.
Senior leaders such as Justus Revill, Colton Nicholson and Matthew Beacom were four-year starters who all made an impact as freshmen and were a huge part of the growth and success of the program.
Houston Rodges, Jackson Hoover and Macon Hurfford were also key seniors who had a huge part of the Lions' success. Those six seniors were the heart and soul of the program.
Kelton Bell, Grant Ecord, Bryson Fisher and Carter Grant were valuable underclassmen who will be the foundation for next year's Lions, who hope to take the momentum of this season and run with it.
It was a heartbreaking weekend, but the Lions had a memorable season the folks in the Grove won't forget.
"I'm proud of the 23 wins and the co-district championship, and sad to see the seniors go. I've been with them for four years," said Blooming Grove coach Aaron Ehly, who turned the program around. "I'm proud of the season we had. I just wish we could have made a run in the playoffs."
