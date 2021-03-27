Justus Revill pitched a beauty for the Blooming Grove Lions on Friday night and sent Eustace on a long bus ride back home after taking the bats out of the Bulldogs' hands all night in a 9-0 victory.
Revill pitched the complete game seven-inning shutout and was in control from the first pitch. He allowed just four hits while striking out six and not allowing a walk.
The Lions, who won their eighth in a row, have been bashing teams all season, and they're 4-0 in the district race, where they have outscored Palmer (10-0), Mildred 12-0), Kemp (15-3) and Eustace 9-0) 46-3.
One run was all they needed Friday as Revill took over the way the ace of the staff is supposed to take over.
Revill is just that kind of athlete, the kind who always comes through -- in football with one big play after another, basketball, where he is about as clutch as they come whether he is taking a charge or taking charge of the moment -- and baseball, where he has been a four-year starter along with Colton Nicholson, who doubled Friday, and Matthew Beacom, the Grove threesome who turned the program around as leaders on and off the field.
The bottom of the order, No.6 through No. 9 in the lineup, combined to get five hits, score seven runs and drive in five runs Friday. Jackson Hoover, who hits sixth, scored two runs, Beacom went 3-for-5, scored and drove in a run, Bryson Fisher had a double, scored and drove in a run, and Houston Rodges had an RBI single and scored three times.
Grant Ecord, who hits third, went 2-for-4 and scored, Revill scored and Macon Hurford scored as the heart of the lineup scored three times.
The Lions are now 14-3-1 and unbeaten in the district race at 4-0. They're off Tuesday and play at Rice Thursday.
