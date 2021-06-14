Blooming Grove's Lions had a season to remember -- the best in years at the Grove -- and saw their Lions pile up postseason honors when the 18-3A All-District baseball team was finally released. The announcement was held up because the awards could not be released until all the teams had finished their season, and Malakoff won the 3A title Saturday.
Blooming Grove was the only 3A team to beat Malakoff in the regular season and the Lions, who split two district games with the Tigers, were named co-district champs along with the eventual state champs.
Blooming Grove coach Aaron Ehly was named the 18-3A Coach of the Year and the Lions dominated the 18-3A team with seven Lions, including Justus Revill, who was the 18-3A Co-Player of the Year, and six Lions who earned first-team honors.
Revill had a spectacular season on the mound and at the plate as a senior. He went 6-3 with a 0.91 ERA, striking out 83 batters in 67 innings. He allowed only nine earned runs all year and walked only nine batters this season as the ace of the staff. And Revill was a leader at the plate, where he hit .425 while driving in 24 runs and scoring 28 times in 30 games. He had a .519 on-base-percentage and a 1.048 OPS.
Colton Nicholson, a senior, also had an terrific season and was a first-team infielder. Nicholson hit .398 with a team-leading 11 doubles and fur triples. He belted a home run and drove in a team-leading 35 runs in 30 games, and scored 30 times. He had a .500 OBP, a .634 slugging percentage and an impressive 1.134 OPS. Nicholson also pitched and he went 4-1 with a 2.65 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 26 innings.
Kelton Bell, a was also a first-team infielder. He hit .338 with a .523 OBP and a .935 OPS, and drove in 17 runs while scoring a team-leading 42 runs in 30 games.
Matthew Beacom, a senior, made the first-team as an outfielder. Beacom hit .349 with a dozen RBIs and he scored 35 runs and had an .854 OPS.
Macon Hurford, was a first-team pitcher after going 5-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 36 Ks in 33 innings. Jackson Hoover was the 18-3A first-team catcher and Houston Rodges was a first-team outfielder.
Hoover hit .302, drove in 28 runs and scored 28 runs while Rodges finished the season with a .341 average with 25 RBIs and 24 runs.
Revill, Nicholson and Beacom were all four-year starters who were the team's top players as freshmen. The were the heart and soul of the emergence of BG baseball and will be sorely missed as they leave a legacy on the program as leaders on and off the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.