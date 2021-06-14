Courtesy photo

Blooming Grove's Justus Revill, who was named the 18-3A Co-Player of the Year, had a spectacular season on the mound and at the plate as a senior. He went 6-3 with a 0.91 ERA, striking out 83 batters in 67 innings. He allowed only nine earned runs all year and walked only nine batters this season as the ace of the staff. And Revill was a leader at the plate, where he hit .425 while driving in 24 runs and scoring 28 times in 30 games. He had a .519 on-base-percentage and a 1.048 OPS.