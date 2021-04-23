Blooming Grove's Lions have shown no signs of slowing down as they begin the stretch run of the season. Aaron Ehly's state-ranked team won twice this week with exceptional pitching and key hitting, beating Kemp 4-1 on Monday and winning a nine-inning 3-2 walk-off against Eustace on Tuesday.
Houston Rodges pitched a gem against Kemp, going the seven-inning distance on Monday. Rodges shut down Kemp on just two hits while striking out five. He got all the runs he needed from Jackson Hoover, who went 2-f-3, scored and drove in three runs. Kelton Bell, Justus Revill and Matthew Beacom also scored from the Lions.
Then on Tuesday the Lions battled Eustace in a nine-inning thriller and won with a walk-off hit from Bell in a dramatic small-ball finish.
Bryson Fisher opened the bottom of the ninth with single and Grant Ecord bunted Fisher to second with a hit. Beacom bunted for a hit to load the bases and Bell came through with an infield hit to win it.
Revill got the win on the mound with a brilliant eight-inning performance, He gave up just five hits and allowed one earned run while striking out seven and walking one. He also went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run.
Bell went 3-for-5, scored and drove in a run. Colton Nicholson went 1-for-4 and scored and Fisher went 1-for-4 and scored the winning run to help the Lions win their 20th game of the season.
The Lions are now 20-4-1 for the season and have won 15 of their last 16 games. Their only blemish during that stretch was a 4-3 loss to Malakoff, the No. 1 team in the state, on April 6.
