Blooming Grove baseball team

Courtesy photo

Blooming Grove's Lions 

It's hard to pick up the Daily Sun and not see that Blooming Grove's Lions have just pounded somebody. It's more than just a happy habit, winning baseball games in the Grove has become a way of life.

They won twice this week, beating Scurry-Rosser, which ran into the Lions on Tuesday and lost 12-0 to Aaron Ehly's kids, who played Golden Circle rival Rice on Thursday and won 17-4.

That's 10 in a row for the Lions, who have pitched six shutouts during the winning streak and outscored teams 114-17. Rice scored more runs (4) than anyone during BG's streak.

The Lions are 6-0 in the district race and 16-3-1 for the season after beating Rice Thursday. They play state-ranked Malakoff at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Blooming Grove in a crucial district showdown to wrap up the first half of the district season.

