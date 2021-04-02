It's hard to pick up the Daily Sun and not see that Blooming Grove's Lions have just pounded somebody. It's more than just a happy habit, winning baseball games in the Grove has become a way of life.
They won twice this week, beating Scurry-Rosser, which ran into the Lions on Tuesday and lost 12-0 to Aaron Ehly's kids, who are pounding everyone these days. The Lions played Golden Circle rival Rice on Thursday and won 17-4.
That's 10 in a row for the Lions, who have pitched six shutouts during the winning streak and outscored teams 114-17. Rice scored more runs (4) than anyone during BG's streak.
The Lions are 6-0 in the district race and 16-3-1 for the season after beating Rice Thursday. They play state-ranked Malakoff at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Blooming Grove in a crucial district showdown to wrap up the first half of the district season.
and drove in a run. Rodges went the five-inning distance, tossing a one-hit shutout while striking out five.
