Blooming Grove's Lions are off to a torrid start in 2021, winning 10 games already and sweeping their way through the Buffalo Baseball Tournament with four impressive victories.
But none of those wins felt and tasted as sweet as Saturday's 10-0 win over Iola -- a victory that gave BG coach Aaron Ehly his 100th win in his career.
"I'm glad to do it with this team, with this group of seniors," Ehly said. "They started when they were freshmen. This is a special group."
This senior class has made a different at Blooming Grove and three players who are now the leaders of this team as seniors were the leaders four years ago when they all started and made an impact as freshman.
Justus Revill, Colton Nicholson and Matthew Beacom all had breakout seasons as freshmen to lead a very young Lions team to the playoffs that season, and the Lions sure look like a playoff team in 2021.
They're off to a 10-3-1 start and ripped their way through the Buffalo Tournament, beating Bremond 10-9 on Thursday and then winning three mercy-rule games in a row, knocking off Groveton 10-0, shutting down Groesbeck 9-0 and taking care of Iola with another shutout 10-0 -- as the Lions outscored their four opponents 39-9 and hurled three shutouts in a row.
Revill had the most impressive performance on the mound, going the six-inning distance, striking out 10 and throwing a one-hit shutout against Groesbeck. Nicholson tossed a four-inning two-hit shutout against Groveton, striking out eight of the 12 outs in the game. Beacom and Houston Rodges combined for a five-inning, one-hit shutout against Iola with Rodges tossing the final four innings.
BG 10, Bremond 9
Revill went 3-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run, Nicholson went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run Macon Hurford doubled and drove in two runs to lead the way against Bremond. Beacom and Jackson Hoover doubled against, and, and Kelton Bell scored and drove in a run in that game.
BG 10, Groveton 0
Grant Ecord went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs, Hurford doubled in two runs, Revill hit a triple, scored a run and drove in a pair of runs and Rodges went 2-for-3 with two RBIs against Groveton.
BG 9, Groesbeck 0
Nicholson went 3-for 4 with two doubles, scored and drove in three runs, Bell went 2-for-4, scored three runs and drove in two runs, Revill not only pitched a gem, but he went 2-for-4, scored and doubled home two runs, Beacom went 2-for-4 and scored twice, Hoover had an RBI and Hurford doubled against Groesbeck.
BG 10, Iola 0
Bryson Fisher went 1-for-3, scored twice and drove in two runs, Bell scored three runs and drove in two runs, Hoover scored two runs and drove in a run, Rodges scored and drove in a run, and Revill topped off his amazing four games in Buffalo by driving in his sixth RBI in four games. He finished the tournament hitting .571 (8-for-14).
