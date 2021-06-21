Colton Nicholson and Matthew "Bubba" Beacom aren't just two of the biggest reasons Blooming Grove had its best baseball season in recent memory. They were part of the heart and soul of the Lions along with Justus Revill -- a threesome that turned the program around -- four year starters who were impact players as freshman.
Nicolson and Beacom shared a ton of memories and a legacy together, and now they share one last honor. They were both named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 3A All-State first team.
Nicholson had an terrific season playing third base and pitching, and was an All-State infielder. He hit .398 with a team-leading 11 doubles and four triples. He belted a home run and drove in a team-leading 35 runs in 30 games, and scored 30 times. He had a .500 on-base-percentage, a .634 slugging percentage and an impressive 1.134 OPS. Nicholson, who is first-team All-Golden Circle athlete in football, basketball and baseball, also pitched, going 4-1 with a 2.65 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 26 innings.
Beacom, a senior who is one of the top defensive backs in the Golden Circle, made the first-team as an outfielder. He hit .349 with a dozen RBIs and he scored 35 runs and had an .854 OPS. He was a Gold Glove defender, roaming the outfield and taking away hits with memorable plays not just this season -- but for four years in a row.
"They will be missed," Blooming Grove coach Aaron Ehly. "They were great players for us and great leaders, and anything hit to third or center field was an out.
"They were here for four years and were such a big part of program. I'm so proud of them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.