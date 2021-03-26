Just ask the kids from Kemp, the latest victims to face BG's formidable lineup, which needed just four at-bats to demolish Kemp 15-3 on Tuesday.
The Lions are now 3-0 in the district race with one-sided romps over Palmer (10-0), Mildred (12-0) and now Kemp (15-3). That's right, they've bashed three district teams by a combined 37-3.
There's more.
Tuesday's win was the seventh in a row for coach Aaron Ehly's kids, and the Lions have outscored those seven opponents 76-12.
Tuesday's five-inning mercy-rule win was led by Jackson Hoover, who scored a run and drove in five runs, going 2-for-2 with a double and sac fly.
Colton Nicholson not only picked up the win on the mound, going the five-inning distance and allowing just three runs on five hits while striking out three, but Nicholson, who has been one of BG's top hitters for four years, went 3-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run.
Bryson Fisher, doubled, scored three runs and drove in a run, and Kelton Bell had a big day, going 1-for-3, scoring twice and driving in two runs.
Houston Rodges also went 1-for-3, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Mathew Beacom had an RBI single and scored three runs. Grant Ecord drove in a run, and Mason Hurford scored and drove in a run.
The Lions are now 13-3-1 for the season.
