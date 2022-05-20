Blooming Grove's Lions had another fine season and the Lions have room to grow next seasons as Kelton Bell and Trent Nicholson -- both juniors -- won superlatives and four players earned Second-Team honors.
Kelton Bell, one of the most talented and versatile athletes in the Golden Circle was named the District 18-3A pitcher of the Year and Trent Nicholson was named the 18-3A Defensive Player of the Year.
Bell was the 2021 Del Thrash Football Player of the Year last fall, and he also was a key member of BG's basketball team -- and now he's the 18-3A Pitcher of the Year after going 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 32 innings. Bell also hit .357, scoring 22 runs with 14 RBIs and stealing 14 bases.
Nicholson, a hard-nose linebacker and an even tougher catcher, was the 18-3A Defensive Player of the Year. He hit .397 and drove in 13 runs as BG's anchor behind the plate.
Noah Hutchinson and senior Bryson Fisher, who seems to play and shine in every sport at Blooming Grove, both were named to the 18-3A Second Team outfield and pitchers Jace Trull and Kegan Hurford were named to the Second-Team as well.
