Blooming Grove's Lions just keep rolling along, making pitches and making plays --- and scoring runs like crazy.
They're playing the game right and having fun. Just look at that 10-0 five-inning mercy-rule victory they put on Palmer Tuesday night in the Grove. It was the district opener for the Lions, who just rolled over Palmer like a steam roller as they won their fifth game in a row to improve to 11-3-1 for the season.
The Lions have outscored their last four opponents 39-1, including Saturday's 10-1 win over Iola that gave coach Aaron Ehly his 100th victory. Ehly said it was special because of his seniors, who made an impact on the program when they started as freshmen.
Colton Nicholson, Justus Revill and Matthew Beacom were all impact players and leaders four years ago and helped turn the program around. They're also close -- along with their teammates -- on and off the field.
"This is a special group," Ehly said. "They're really close and do everything together. They even go on camp-outs together. Winning No. 100 was special because of these kids.''
They do everything together, including winning baseball games.
They pounded Palmer, scoring 10 times in just four at-bats while Macon Hurford blew away the Pirates at the plate, where the Palmer bats were silent all night. Hurford shut them out on just two hits while he struck out five to pitch BG's third shutout in the past four games.
Nicholson and Revill had identical nights at the plate as they both went 2-for-2 and both hit doubles and both scored twice and drove in two runs each. No doubt Palmer has seen enough of them to last a while.
Jackson Hoover drove in two runs and Hurford doubled and drove in a run. Beacom scored twice and Bryson Fisher , Kelton Bell and Grant Ecord scored.
The Lions have a huge district showdown in Mildred on Friday, facing their Golden Circle and district rivals.
