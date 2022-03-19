There's perfection and then there's perfection -- and then there's what Tiger pitcher Brydan Hernandez did Friday night in Waco, where he was better than perfect in a 19-0 victory over Waco University High School.
Not only did Hernandez, who is having a remarkable season on the mound and at the plate, toss a perfect game -- a 15 up, 15 down masterpiece -- but he put up stats that not only shine, but seemed polished like the finest jewelry, giving a whole new meaning to the phrase untouchable.
He not only stopped the Waco kids from getting a hit or even reaching base on a walk, but he all but took the bats right out of their hands. Hernandez, a junior, did not allow a fly ball during the five-inning game.
He retired 15 consecutive batters striking out seven and retiring the other eight on groundouts in the infield. The ball never reached the outfield. Repeat: The ball never reached the outfield.
And while Hernandez was mowing down the Waco lineup, he had pinpoint control.
One measuring stick for pitchers is what they do on the first pitch of every at-bat because it's so important to get ahead in the count, and Hernandez put on a clinic, throwing 14 first-pitch strikes on 15 pitches in an eye-popping, mind-boggling performance.
And when he got ahead in the count he finished. He used only 42 pitches to clean house over five innings, including the necessary minimum three pitches to strike out seven batters (a total of 21), and finished with 38 of his 42 pitches landing in the strike zone -- missing only four times all night.
No runs, no hits, no errors, no walks, no base runners and almost no balls ...
Someone call Ripleys.
This was the second mercy-rule victory for the Tigers, who needed only five innings to beat Waco U 11-0 in their District 14-5A opener Tuesday at Price Field, where Zane Petty struck out 12 of the 15 outs he needed and lost a no-hitter in the fifth on an opposite-field single.
That's a 30-0 edge on the scoreboard in two wins, but the field gets a lot tougher in what many consider the most competitive 5A baseball district in Texas. Six of the seven teams in 14-5A are legitimate threats to win the district title, and half of those are considered threats to win the Region title and advance to the state tournament in Round Rock.
The Tigers, who have always played well against Waco U, which plays the other district powerhouse teams tough, have a monster schedule the rest of the way, starting this week when they play Cleburne at Price on Tuesday and then travel to Cleburne Friday.
They scored early and often in Waco, where they jumped out to a first inning 4-0 lead and then broke out with an eight-run second inning that saw Bradley Gruver, Conner Means, Adrian Baston, Jace Richardson, Peyton Brown and Blane Farmer all come through with RBI hits. The Tigers scored 19 runs on 10 hits in their first four at-bats.
Baston, the Tigers' speedy quarterback who returned to the diamond this spring after suffering a season-ending collarbone injury in football, went 3-for-5 with a double, scored and drove in two runs Friday.
Brown, who has taken over at first base and provides the Tigers with another strong arm on the mound, doubled, scored three times and drove in three runs and Richardson went 2-for-4 with a double, scored and drove in three runs.
Gruver, who has driven in 15 runs in 12 games, went 1-for-3, scored twice and drove in two runs. Farmer went 1-for-2, scored and drove in two runs and Austin Pryor, who was one of three Tigers who missed Tuesday's game with the flu, came back strong, going 1-for-3, scoring twice and driving in a run.
Seven Tigers drove in runs, including Hernandez, who leads the Tigers in hitting (.548), on-base percentage (.667), slugging (.871), OPS (1.538) and RBIs (17) in 12 games this season. He drove in three runs Friday and scored twice while lowering his ERA to 0.87 for the season. He now has 26 strikeouts in 24 innings while walking two batters over 12 games.
