KERENS -- Cayuga edged Kerens 8-6 Friday to hand the Bobcats their first loss of the season. The young Kerens team battled their rival but Cayuga broke up a 4-4 tie with a three-run fifth and added a run in the top of he seventh before Kerens scored twice.
Kerens used two pitchers. Freshman Krayton Ritchie started and went 2 1/3 innings, giving up just one run on three hits while striking out five, and Danny Conklin, a junior, finished the game for the Bobcats, allowing seven runs on six hits while striking out three.
Lane Lynch went 2-for-4 and scored two runs for Kerens and Krayton Ritchie went 4-for-4 and scored a run. Dusty Spence, the team's only senior, scored an run and Ryan Priddy scored a run. Matt Rikard and Kannon Ritchie both scored and drove in a run each for the Bobcats.
Kerens is now 7-1 for the season and 1-1 in district play. Kerens plays Trinidad at home Tuesday night.
