CLEBURNE -- If anyone needed a reminder just how tough and competitive the District 14-5A baseball race is they got it Friday night when Cleburne's Yellowjackets came back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to edge the state-ranked Tigers 3-1.
Heath Autrey's Tigers had jumped out to a 3-0 start in the district race with a pitching staff that allowed just two runs over those three games, including a five-inning perfect game from Brydan Hernandez and a one-hit shutout from Zane Petty.
The Tigers looked like they might toss another shutout Friday when Miguel Luevano, who was making his first start of the season, shut down the Jackets through 2 2/3 innings. He struck out the side in the second and got two quick outs in the third before loading the bases on a walk, a hit batter and a single to right by JJ Perez. But the Tigers hustled on Perez's single to keep the game scoreless.
Autrey went to Hernandez, who had just slammed the door on Cleburne Tuesday night at Price Field, where he relieved Petty and pitched a brilliant seventh inning, leaving the bases loaded to save a 4-2 victory. It took Hernandez 13 pitches to get out of the jam as he struck out two batters, both looking, and ended the game with a comebacker to the mound.
He had retired 15 in a row in Waco in his previous start on eight strikeouts and seven groundouts, not allowing the ball to reach the outfield in his perfect game over Waco University.
He extended that streak to 18 on Tuesday and stretched it to 25 when he retired the first seven Jackets he faced in Cleburne Friday night. That's 25 batters in a row without anyone reaching base or even hitting the ball out of the infield.
The streak ended when he walked Cooper Schneider to lead off the sixth. Schneider was the first batter to reach base on Hernandez in a district game this season. He finished by allowing two earned runs on
The Tigers had taken the lead in the fifth after Bradley Gruver led off with an infield hit, hustling to first on a chopper to third. Gruver, who has been a clutch hitter all season, raced to second on a wild throw to first and moved to third on Adrian Baston's, single through the infield that came after Conner Means struck out on a called strike that demanded an investigation.
With one out Peyton Brown became the hitting hero of the night when he put down a sacrifice bunt on the first base side that brought home Gruver with what looked like a huge 1-0 lead.
It didn't last long. Hernandez walked Schneider and Perez to start the sixth on some tough calls and Aubrey Whitehead hit a double to right to bring in Schneider and send Perez to third. The Jackets didn't to get another hit, but they didn't need one as both runners scored on infield grounders.
Pete Martinez went the distance, allowing just three singles while striking out eight and walking one.
Hernandez (3-1 with a save) had allowed just two walks over 26 1/3 innings this season before he walked two Yellowjackets to start the sixth. He has 31 strikeouts this year but suffered his first loss after allowing one hit and two earned runs while striking out three over 3 1/3 innings.
"I'm proud of how the guys competed," Autrey said. "We had good at-bats against a good pitcher. In the sixth the umpire's zone got tight all of a sudden and we walked two guys. They scored on those walks."
It was a tough loss for the Tigers, but it would have been even tougher on Cleburne after the Jackets opened district by losing three close games to Red Oak and the Tigers. An 0-4 start would have been difficult on anyone, but 0-4 in the 14-5A race, where at least six teams have a chance to win the title, would have been more than painful.
“We needed it. We needed this one in a bad way,” Cleburne Coach Ross Taylor told the Cleburne Times-Review after the game. “Not taking anything away from Red Oak or Corsicana because they played really good against us those first three games and tonight they played well. We just got a big hit tonight. And that's been the difference in the games is we haven't been getting that big hit.''
Cleburne is 1-3 but the Jackets are 11-1 outside of 14-5A. They get a break next week when they play Waco University (0-4).
Autrey knows this district as well as anyone, and he knows his team needs to bounce back after the tough loss at Cleburne. The Tigers travel to Midlothian on Tuesday and play the Panthers at Price on Friday. Midlothian (4-0) is the only unbeaten team in the district after two weeks of play.
The Tigers, who had won nine and tied one over their last 10 games, are now 11-2-1 after splitting with Cleburne.
The Jackets know what the win over the Tigers meant for their season.
“It's a big win for us," Taylor said. "That's the No. 3 team in the state right there so you've got to feel good when you play well against somebody of that quality.”
Now the Tigers need to come out strong on the road Tuesday.
"Midlothian is playing good baseball over there," Autrey said. "They have a good right-handed pitcher as good as anyone around.
"When you play at Midlothian you know you better be ready to play, and what the strike zone and what the strike zone will be when you walk into the park."
