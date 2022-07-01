Corsicana junior Brydan Hernandez topped off a sensational season Friday when he was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association's Class 5A All-State baseball team. Hernandez earned First-Team honors as one of four pitchers.
Of course, Tiger fans know the versatile and talented right-hander did a lot more than pitch as he put together the best season at the plate for Corsicana's state-ranked Tigers, who made another impressive run in the playoffs.
Hernandez was simply lights-out on the mound and in the batter's box.
He lost only one game all year while helping the Tigers win the District 14-5A title and went unbeaten in the playoff run.
Hernandez went 9-1 with a 0.62 ERA, striking out 88 in 78 innings. He pitched a perfect game and hurled six complete game shutouts. He had 132 strikeouts and 29 walks in 129 innings and is 14-3 over his two-year career with the Tigers.
Hernandez also led the Tigers at the plate, where he hit .369 with 31 hits, drove in 28 runs and scored 24 runs in 30 games. He also led the team in stolen bases with 21 while carving out a 1.039 OPS.
He's been picking up post-season honors since he walked off the mound. He was the District 14-5A Most Versatile Player of the Year and the Golden Circle Co-Player of the Year, sharing the award with teammate Zane Petty, who was the 14-5A MVP.
Petty, a senior, also was an All-State pitcher. He was named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's Elite All-State team, which is above the First-Team.
"This is first time we have ever had two players make the First-Team All-State team in the same year," Autrey said. "It was a great 1-2 punch for us. Zane was expected to have a big year because of his strikeouts (his junior year) but Brydan kind of flew under the radar. Nobody could have expected those numbers. He had a great season.
"Those two are the reason we had so much success this year," he said. "They're different pitchers. Zane is a hard thrower and gets a lot of strikeouts (Petty struck out 147 and walked just 33 and went 12-2 with a 0.95 ERA.) "Brydan throws a sinker and has an above average curveball at any level. He was like a surgeon, changing speeds and moving the ball around."
And he's as quiet as a cat burglar (just try to interview him after a game) and a surgeon with a doctor's bag full of tools. Hernandez played four positions (pitcher, catcher, right field and first base this season) and was exceptional no matter where Autrey put him on the diamond.
"He plays four positions and if I asked him to go play third base he would just say yes, and go play it," Autrey said. "He's just a great kid."
There's a chance Hernandez will catch in college. He's getting a lot of offers to pitch or catch.
"People don't realize he's one of the best catchers in Texas," Autrey said. "He's a great catcher and he's knowledgeable behind the plate. And he has that knowledge with him on the mound and that makes him a better pitcher."
It would be hard to find a high school player with a higher baseball IQ, and that's one reason Hernandez led the Tigers in stolen bases (21).
"We won two one-run games in a row and he got on first, stole second and stole third and scored the winning run on a ground-out in both games," Autrey said.
"He's a baseball player. He's just a baseball player. He's traveled all over the country playing against the best. His family has sacrificed for him, driving him all over the country, and he's a testament to his family. His parents raised a good young man."
