Hunter Autrey just keeps piling up postseason honors.
Autrey, who helped lead Corsicana's Tigers for three years and topped off his career this spring with an amazing season, was named to the Dallas Morning News SportsDay High School All-Area baseball team, which was announced Friday. Autrey earned first-team honors at first base as the top first baseman in the DFW area.
Hunter, the son of Corsicana coach Heath Autrey, was the District 14-5A MVP and the only first baseman in Texas to be named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 5A Elite All-State team.
He has appeared in the THSBCA North Texas All-Star game at the University of Texas at Arlington and in the prestigious THSBCA All-Star game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock this spring.
He led the Tigers in run production the last three years and was a huge reason the 2019 Tigers reached the Class 5A state tournament. As a senior he helped lead the Tigers to the District 14-5A title in one of (f not the) most competitive baseball districts in the state, and then led Corsicana to a run in the playoffs that just fell short of anther trip to the state tournament as the Tigers marched to the 5A Region III championship series this spring.
Autrey finished his senior season hitting .416 with 15 doubles despite being pitched around for a good portion of the season. He belted four home runs (and each was a key blast) and drove in 37 runs in 40 games, and finished with a .551 on-base-percentage, a .693 slugging average and an impressive 1.244 OPS.
He is a leader on and off the field and will no doubt be honored again when the Daily Sun announces the 2021 All-Golden Circle team on Tuesday.
