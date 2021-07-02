Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Hunter Autrey was named to the Dallas Morning News SportsDay High School All-Area baseball team, which includes all classes and was announced Friday. Autrey earned first-team honors at first base as the top first baseman in the DFW area.

Autrey, who was the District 14-5A MVP and the only first baseman in Texas to be named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 5A Elite All-State team, finished his senior season hitting .416 with 15 doubles despite being pitched around for a good portion of the season. He belted four home runs (and each was a key blast) and drove in 37 runs in 40 games, and finished with a .551 on-base-percentage, a .693 slugging average and an impressive 1.244 OPS.