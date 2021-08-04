Zane Petty

Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Zane Petty, seen here pitching for the 2021 Tigers, was brilliant all year and finished the season with a 7-3 record and 1.49 ERA while striking out an impressive 90 batters in just 61 innings.

Petty signed a letter of intent to accept a baseball scholarship to McLennan Community College in Waco.

Corsicana's Zane Petty, a rising senior who is coming off a strong season on the mound, has committed to  McLennan Community College in Waco.

Petty, a crafty right-hander, was an All-Golden Circle Pitcher and All-District player after his big season as a junior with the Tigers. He was a huge reason the Tigers won the District 14-5A title and marched to the 5A Region III semifinals in the playoffs, just two victories away from another trip to the state tournament in Round Rock.

Petty, a two-year starter for the Tigers, went 7-3 with a 1.49 ERA and struck out 90 batters in just 61 innings. He is the leading candidate to be the ace of the staff as a senior.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you