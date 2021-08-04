Corsicana's Zane Petty, a rising senior who is coming off a strong season on the mound, has committed to McLennan Community College in Waco.
Petty, a crafty right-hander, was an All-Golden Circle Pitcher and All-District player after his big season as a junior with the Tigers. He was a huge reason the Tigers won the District 14-5A title and marched to the 5A Region III semifinals in the playoffs, just two victories away from another trip to the state tournament in Round Rock.
Petty, a two-year starter for the Tigers, went 7-3 with a 1.49 ERA and struck out 90 batters in just 61 innings. He is the leading candidate to be the ace of the staff as a senior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.