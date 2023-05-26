DAWSON -- Coach Mike Medrano's Dawson Bulldogs had another solid season despite some injuries, and landed seven players on the District 14-2A First- and Second All-District teams.
Elijah Allen, who had monster seasons in football and basketball, made the 20-2A First-Team as an outfielder to lead the way as four Bulldogs made the First-Team. Hastin Easley, who also had monster seasons in football and basketball, was a First-Team outfielder, Buck Martinez was a First-Team infielder, and Caden Onstott fought through an injury and still made the First-Team as the district's top DH.
David Rierson (pitcher), Beau Woodall (infielder) and Ryland Franklin (DH) made the Second-Team, and Brant Boatright, Jace Johnson and Pearson Mikeska were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Boatright, Woodall and Logan Maddux earned All-District All-Academic honors.
