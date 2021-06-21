Dawson's Bulldogs had five players receive postseason honors when the District 16-2A All-District baseball team was announced.
Cade Onstott, a sophomore, was the 16-2A Newcomer of the Year, and three Bulldogs made the All-District first-team.
Bodey Martinez, a senior who is a star at Dawson in a number of sports, including basketball and football where he was a leader on and off the field, was named to the All-District first team as an infielder as he wrapped up a brilliant athletic career for the Bulldogs.
Pitcher Lance Lachney, a senior, made the first-team and senior Matthew Brent earned first-team honors in the outfield. Seth Springer made the second-team as an infielder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.