Any way you beat Ennis is the right way.
At least that's the way Tiger fans feel about the rivalry.
So it doesn't matter that during the Tigers' two-game sweep over the Lions that Brydan Hernandez went 4-for-4 and drove in six runs in Corsicana's 8-5 victory in Ennis on Tuesday or that Easton Autrey needed just one swing to bring home four runs in the Tigers' 5-2 victory Friday night at Price Field, where the parking lot was full an hour before the game.
The results were the same, a pair of Tiger victories from what coach Heath Autrey has said is his least experienced team since 2007, long before he came to Corsicana.
The Young Tigers are growing up fast and the sweep over Ennis extended their winning streak to six games, including five in the District 14-5A race, where they were upset by Crandall in the opener before winning five in a row.
They're now 13-7 and 5-1 in the district race and play first-place Forney April 11 at Price Field and April 14 in Forney. The Jackrabbits play a two-game series against Ennis this week while the Tigers have a bye week in district play. They will play Mabank in a non-district game at 7 p.m. Monday at Price Field.
Among those fast-growing Tigers is Autrey's son, Easton, a freshman who is growing up faster than anyone in the Golden Circle. He sure knew to do in the second inning Friday against Ennis when the bases were loaded.
Young Autrey ripped a shot into the night, a grand slam that brought the Tiger crowd to its feet and all but ended the night for Ennis, which could manage just three hits off Hernandez, who went the distance without allowing an earned run.
He rarely does -- give up an earned run, that is. He has allowed just six earned runs this season while going 4-2 with two saves and polishing a sterling ERA of just 0.85. He picked up the save in Ennis Tuesday, finishing the final three innings, closing out the Lions with enough pitches to be able to start and go the distance Friday.
Young Autrey went the distance, too, or at least his blast in the second inning that ignited a five-run inning that included a clutch RBI single from Blake Phillips, another freshman.
Autrey is having an impressive season. He has had 19 hits, including eight for extra bases and driven in 18 runs while scoring 16 times in 20 games. Yes, that was his first home run as a Tiger.
He's batting .333 with a .437 on-base percentage and has a .509 slugging percentage with a .945 OPS. Did we mention he's just a freshman?
Young Autrey is getting better and better and so are Old Autrey's (sorry, Heath) Tigers. They started the season
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.