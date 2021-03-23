Tiger ace Kolby Kinkade, a four-year starter who helped lead the Tigers to the state semifinals as a sophomore, signed a letter of intent to accept a baseball scholarship to Texas Lutheran, and Nathan Simons, a two-year starter and All-District offensive lineman, signed a letter of intent to accept a football scholarship to Howard Payne University on Monday.
Kinkade will forever be remembered in Tiger baseball lore for striking out Colleyville Heritage's Bobby Witt Jr. with the bases loaded in the state semifinals. Witt was the No. 1 high school player in the nation and the first player chosen in the MLB draft.
Kinkade has pitched like an ace since his freshman year, and has also been a solid hitter and third baseman. He is having a tremendous senior season, hitting .300 with 17 RBIs in 18 games, and leading the Tigers on the mound, where he is 4-0 with a 0.71 ERA with 30 strikeouts and only two walks for the state-ranked Tigers. Kinkade was the Golden Circle Newcomer of the Year as a freshman and the GC Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore, and would have been the GC Pitcher of the Year last season if the baseball season hadn't been canceled.
He is also a two-year starter at tight end on the Tiger football team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.