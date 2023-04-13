Say this for the Forney baseball team. When the Rabbits get a break, they know how to take advantage of it.
The Rabbits did it again Tuesday at Price Field, where they got the benefit of a controversial call at first base and put together a five-run sixth inning to come back and beat Corsicana's Tigers 8-6 in a key District 14-5A game.
It was Forney that ended the Tigers' season last spring, thanks in part to an unforgiveable call that opened up a three-run inning that was enough to beat the Tigers 3-2 in the 5A Region Semifinals.
The call in the region game was mind-boggling because the rule is as simple as salt and pepper -- if the ball hits the batter in the field of play the batter is out and play is stopped. Simple enough, but the umpires missed the call and the Tigers saw their season end.
Tuesday's loss didn't end anyone's season. In fact, the Tigers are still in first place (by percentage points) in the District 14-5A standings, but the call at first infuriated Corsicana coach Heath Autrey, who took his time making his point, explaining to the umpire who made the call, how displeased he was.
The Tigers are now 5-2 in the district race, ahead of Ennis and Forney with a game on tap at Forney at 7 p.m. Friday. After that the Tigers have four district games remaining -- two against Terrell and two against Lancaster.
The Tigers beat Ennis twice and Ennis defeated Forney twice to create the logjam. Ennis is 4-2 and Forney, which also lost a game to Crandall has three losses in district play.
The Tigers also lost to Crandall in the district opener but bounced back winning five in a row and seven in a row overall as they picked up a pair of non-district victories during the streak that ended Tuesday.
It sure looked like the Tigers would win their eighth straight when they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first and built it into a 6-1 cushion after three innings. Then came the ugly sixth inning ...
Dylan Anderton had big night, going 2-for-3 and driving in three runs and Adrian Baston hit is seventh triple of the season and went 2-for-3, scoring a run and driving in a run.
Jace Richardson went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a pair of stolen bases, scoring twice for the Tigers.
Freshman Easton Autrey, who has come on strong and become a force in the Tiger lineup, went 1-for-4 and scored a big run early in the game and Brydan Hernandez got the Tigers going early with a double that led to a run.
Hernandez suffered a rare loss on the mound, but would have won his fifth game if the controversial call in the sixth had gone the other way. He's now 4-2 with a 1.01 ERA (eight earned runs in 55 innings) after allowing two earned runs over 5 2/3 innings while striking out five Tuesday.
Ryan Ainsworth, who will start Friday in Forney, closed out the game, shutting out the Rabbits on one hit over the final 1 1/3 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.