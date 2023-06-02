FROST -- The Frost Polar Bears once again reached the 2A baseball playoffs, and five players earned District 12-2A postseason honors.
Cooper Curl was named to the District 12-2A All-District First-Team as an outfielder and three Frost players earned Second-Team honors as pitcher Cole Watson, infielder Jacen Stanford and outfielder JC Woods were all named to the 12-2A Second-Team. Catcher Connor Hammonds earned a spot on the Honorable Mention list.
