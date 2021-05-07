WACO – The Frost Polar Bears rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Mart Panthers 6-5 in a Class 2A bi-district playoff game held at Waco ISD stadium on Thursday.
Frost, the District 16-2A runner-up, beat Mart 10-9 back on March 2. While that game see-sawed back and forth, Mart seemed in command of Thursday afternoon’s game until a dramatic Frost rally.
The Polar Bears took the lead 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Outfielder Cole Watson led off with a single. Shortstop Eli Rios then ripped a triple to the gap in right centerfield scoring Watson.
Mart scored a run in the top of the second inning, two runs in the top of the third inning, and two runs in the top of the fifth inning. While Frost pitching ace Joe Mac Weil gave up six hits, he struck out seven and walked one. The Bears defense, however, committed six errors from the second through sixth innings. This eroded the Bears enthusiasm and seemed to build growing confidence among Panther players and fans as they took the lead and extended it.
After the top of the seventh inning, Frost coach Jody Spain met with his players near the third base line.
Spain said, “I told them that we had come back before. We have done it two or three times earlier in the season. We scored nine in the bottom of the seventh to beat Itasca. So I told them, ‘Let’s do it again!’”
After the Polar Bears broke their huddle, Rios jokingly threw bats out onto the turf in front of the dugout. “Yea, I wanted to wake them up,'' he said. "They were asleep. We hadn’t been hitting."
After Mart’s Powell Brody Jones drew a one-out walk to start the rally. . The Bears were down to an out after outfielder John Hendricks hit a grounder to shortstop Adyen Lane. Lane threw to second base for the out.
Now down to their last out and Hendricks at first base, DH Levi Fuller drew a walk. Mart then made a pitching change as Trey Powell had reached 114 on his pitch count. Powell had given up 5 hits, struck out eight and walked five. Alan Harringer came on in relief.
With some Frost fans grimacing, others reminiscing how the Bears rallied in the seventh inning to tie and win and beat Italy in 10 innings at home. With some Frost fans wearing rally caps, Cole Watson tagged a Harringer pitch to left centerfield scoring Hendricks and advancing Fuller to third base. Polar Bears’ fans began to cheer with hope after closing the gap to 5-2.
Fuller scored on a passed ball to make it 5-3, and Weil followed with a single to left centerfield. Garris Goff, a left-handed batter, was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second and two outs. Frost third baseman Camden Martin, a senior, positioned himself in the batter’s box.
The count went full, 3-2, without a foul. Martin said later, “It was nerve-racking.”
Martin nailed a double to left centerfield scoring both Weil and Goff to tie the score, 5-5. The player that wanted to shake up the bats, Rios, strode to the plate. He nailed a single to left field.
With Coach Spain swinging his arms and Frost fans yelling, Martin ran around third, and crossed the plate beating the throw from the outfield for the victory.
The Bears advance to play the bi-district winner of Ranger and Bosqueville game next week in an Area Round playoff.
