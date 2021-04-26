The odds were always against them, not to mention the numbers.
But Frost's tightly knit baseball team will finish the district schedule this week and head to the 2A playoffs.
"It's been a great year," said Frost coach Jody Spain, who had only 10 players this year ad finishes this week with just nine. "They have pulled together and we've had kids step up. I have two kids who had never played baseball before step in and step up.
"We had three kids quit at the beginning of the season, but overall we made it work," he said. "At the beginning of the year I was searching for a word to describe our team and kind of be our saying. We came up with the word, compete.
"That word expresses who we are. This team has been perfect example of that word. They've been up against the odds all year, but we've got a bunch of guys who go out there and compete."
Garris off has led the team in hitting all year and Joe Mac Weile is the ace of the staff, but several players have made a difference this year, including Camden Martin and Eli Rios, who plays shortstop and pitches and has been a run-producer I the middle of the lineup all year.
Frost's most exciting moment came last week when Cole Watson hit a walk-off grand slam to beat Italy 11-7, but the Polar Bears aren't done. They wrap up their district season this week and head for the playoffs next week.
"I'm really proud of them," Spain said.
