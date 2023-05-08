Here's a look at the playoff schedule for GC baseball teams this week:

There are only two teams from the Golden Circle left in the state baseball playoffs.

5A Area Round

Corsicana vs. Longview

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Price Field

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Longview

Game 3: (If necessary) Noon Saturday at Rockwall High School

2A Area Round

Kerens vs. McLeod

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Tyler Legacy

Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Tyler Legacy

Game 3: (If necessary) following Game 2 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you