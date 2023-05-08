Here's a look at the playoff schedule for GC baseball teams this week:
There are only two teams from the Golden Circle left in the state baseball playoffs.
5A Area Round
Corsicana vs. Longview
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Price Field
Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Longview
Game 3: (If necessary) Noon Saturday at Rockwall High School
2A Area Round
Kerens vs. McLeod
Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Tyler Legacy
Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Tyler Legacy
Game 3: (If necessary) following Game 2
