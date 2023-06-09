The 2023 Golden Circle baseball season was full of surprises and packed with talent and produced a memorable All-Golden Circle Baseball Team from Corsicana's Heath Autrey and Kerens' Cole Lancaster, who share the GC Coach of the Year award to a long list of super superlative players to a strong list of First-Team players.
Autrey, who has been the GC Coach of the Year for a decade, had what is arguably one of hie best seasons with the Tigers, taking a team that was clearly his least experienced group to 22 wins and a run in the 5A playoffs, including an incredible comeback in the Area Round of the playoffs, where the Tigers were down to their last strike when they scored three runs in the seventh to beat Longview.
Lancaster led a very young Kerens team to 23 wins and its best playoff run in years, becoming the second BobCat team in the program to reach the Region Quarterfinals.
Lancaster coached with a ton of knowledge, a positive message and taught discipline and confidence along the way and has set the stage for a brilliant future for a young team that grew up a lot in 2023.
MVP
Corsicana's Brydan Hernandez and Ryan Ainsworth share the Golden Circle Most Valuable Player award after each produced a brilliant season.
Hernandez, who shared the MVP award with teammate Zane Petty last year, had another memorable season for the Tigers, and Ainsworth, who caught and was an ace on the mound while playing in his first full season with the Tiger varsity, was one of the biggest and most pleasant surprises of the year.
Ainsworth, senior, had a tremendous impact, putting together a season to remember, going 11-1 with an 0.83 ERA on the mound. He allowed only nine earned runs the entire season, putting up zeros on the board in every start and earning the respect of every team and coach he faced.
Hernandez topped off a brilliant career with Corsicana, where he was a four-year starter and difference maker and one of the most talented and versatile players in the state. He made the 5A All-State team as a junior and should repeat after the season he produced in 2023.
Brydan simply does it all -- and more -- as a leader on and off the field, playing a disciplined and unselfish brand of baseball with a passion for the game and his teammates. He would be an all-state catcher if he played behind the plate full time, but he plays just about everywhere and is one of the top pitchers in the state.
He was named the 2023 District 14-5A Defensive Player of the Year after another outstanding season playing several positions and having a big year at the plate, where his offensive numbers speak for themselves. He batted .386 and drove in 38 runs in 34 games, scored 20 times and stole a dozen bases. He finished the season with a 1.053 OPS and delivered in the clutch time and time again.
He was just as good on the mound, where he faced the other team's ace in every district start and in the playoffs and finished with a 8-4 record with four saves in four crucial relief appearances and a 0.94 ERA, allowing just 11 runs all season in a span of 81 1/3 innings. He was dominate on the mound, striking out 93 batters, averaging more than a strikeout an inning for the year.
Pitcher of the Year
The Ritchie Twins, Kannon and Krayton, are the GC Co-Pitchers of the Year after leading Kerens on the mound. They're just sophomores, but mowed down opponents all season, including the playoffs, where they threw back-to-back no-hitters to sweep Big Sandy in the Bi-District round.
Kannon finished the season with an 8-2 record with a 1.62 ERA, striking out 123 batters in just 64 2/3 innings while batting .423 and holding opponents to a 1.03 batting average. He tossed four no hitters.
Krayton went 4-0 with a 0.71 ERA and struck out 69 in 36 2/3 innings. He tossed two no-hitters and held opponents to an 0.83 batting average while hitting .308 for the Bobcats.
Offensive Player of the Year
Corsicana junior Adrian Baston and Kerens senior Danny Conklin are the Co-Offensive Players of the Year.
Baston, who was the Tiger quarterback last fall, had an incredible season as the Tiger leadoff man, putting up head-shaking numbers on the diamond, where his future surely lies. He's a leader in the outfield, running down everything, and he was almost impossible to catch on the base path, where he stole 18 of 19 bases and scored 43 runs in 34 games.
He hit .465 with a .579 on-base-percentage and a mind-blowing, team-leading 1.307 OPS. He had a .727 slugging percentage (almost unheard of for a leadoff man) and finished the season with 17 extra-base hits while giving a new meaning to the term "Triple Threat" by hitting nine triples in 34 games.
Conklin, the senior leader for Bobcats, was a clutch hitter all season, batting .407 and scoring 37 runs in 34 games while driving in 25 runs, including a huge extra-inning RBI single in a walk-off win against Beckville in Game 1 of the Region Quarterfinals.
Defensive Player of the Year
Talk about a Double-Double, Blooming Grove's Trent Nicholson was the All-Golden Circle Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in football, where he was an incredible linebacker, and he is also the GC Baseball Defensive Player of the Year as a catcher for the Lions.
Nicholson, a four-year starter who sat out a season with an injury, has been the heart of the Lion defense in both football and baseball and one of the most respected leaders on and off both fields in the Golden Circle.
Versatile Player of the Year
Kerens' junior Lane Lynch, who played everywhere on the diamond, and Mildred pitcher/first baseman Breylon Vanibuls, a senior, are the Co-Versatile Players of the Year.
Lynch, another leader on the diamond at Kerens, played in the outfield, was an outstanding shortstop and also pitched for the Bobcats. And when Matt Rikard, the GC Catcher of the Year, suffered an injury in the playoffs, Lane went behind the plate to help his team and was an outstanding catcher.
Vanibuls was the District 18-3A Pitcher of the Year for Mildred, which reached the playoffs again, and he was also a strong presence at first base and at the plate as a power hitter who came through in the clutch for the Eagles.
Catcher of the Year
Kerens' Matt Rikard is the Catcher of the Year after another strong season on defense and at the plate. Rikard also was a key leader and a big bat for the Bobcats. He hit .293 and had a .783 OPS.
Leadership Player of the Year
Dawson senior Cade Onstott is the Leadership Player of the Year after another brilliant season for the Bulldogs, who reached the playoffs again. Onstott fought through an injury and was Dawson's DH, and did what he has always done for the Bulldogs --coming through in the clutch and leading on and off the field.
"Cade's a four-year starter and he has been a leader since he was a freshman," Dawson coach Mike Medrano said.
Utility Player of the Year
Corsicana shortstop Blane Farmer is a defensive whiz who had a big season and was a huge part of the Tigers' success story this year. Blane played brilliantly at short and was the Tigers' No. 3 pitcher, pitching in nine games as a starter and out of the bullpen. He hit .360, scored 18 runs and drove in 17 more while stealing 13-of-14 bases.
Newcomer of the Year
Corsicana freshman Easton Autrey who learned his discipline and confidence at the plate from his father, Tiger coach Heath Autrey, was a slam dunk choice for the GC Newcomer of the Year award.
Easton is remarkably disciplined and hit .313 with a .434 on-base-percentage and a .919 OPS. He scored 27 runs and drove in 30 runs in 34 game with a home run this season. He has already committed to Texas A&M with three seasons left with the Tigers.
All-Golden Circle First-Team
Holden Thomas, Pitcher, Mildred
Kelton Bell, Pitcher, Blooming Grove
Trayton Spivey, Pitcher, Kerens
Zane Ellington, Pitcher, Rice
Blake Phillips, IF, Corsicana
Andy Conklin, IF, Kerens
Brock Martinez, IF, Dawson
Jace Richardson, OF, Corsicana
Gabe Irvine, OF, Mildred
Elijah Allen, OF, Dawson
Hastin Easley, OF, Dawson
Cooper Curl, OF, Frost
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.